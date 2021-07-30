Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI)?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :SWBI) Right Now?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWBI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $5.67 above the current price. SWBI currently public float of 46.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWBI was 2.95M shares.

SWBI’s Market Performance

SWBI stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.61% and a quarterly performance of 36.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.21% for SWBI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30.50 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWBI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SWBI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SWBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

SWBI Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -30.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.46. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. saw 36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from MONHEIT BARRY M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.24 back on Jun 30. After this action, MONHEIT BARRY M now owns 54,663 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., valued at $322,376 using the latest closing price.

FURMAN JOHN B, the Director of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., sale 1,534 shares at $30.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that FURMAN JOHN B is holding 37,956 shares at $46,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.97 for the present operating margin

+41.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stands at +23.00. The total capital return value is set at 72.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.98. Equity return is now at value 86.30, with 52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.40. Total debt to assets is 10.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.