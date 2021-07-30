Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.13. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Hotels’ Earnings Show Things Are Getting Better

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :WH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.10, which is $9.14 above the current price. WH currently public float of 91.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WH was 628.73K shares.

WH’s Market Performance

WH stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for WH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $55 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WH, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

WH Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.67. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from HOLMES STEPHEN P, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $75.45 back on Jun 02. After this action, HOLMES STEPHEN P now owns 494,807 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $1,886,284 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES STEPHEN P, the Director of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $75.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that HOLMES STEPHEN P is holding 519,807 shares at $1,893,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.00 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -10.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 271.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.09. Total debt to assets is 56.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.