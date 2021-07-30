Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went up by 2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.68. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that After pandemic, a more disciplined approach to retirement, new Voya data finds

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE :VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Voya Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.08, which is $10.29 above the current price. VOYA currently public float of 120.21M and currently shorts hold a 18.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOYA was 1.19M shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.43% and a quarterly performance of -6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Voya Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for VOYA stocks with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.40. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Ferrara Nancy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $64.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ferrara Nancy now owns 16,816 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $192,027 using the latest closing price.

Ferrara Nancy, the See Remarks of Voya Financial Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $64.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Ferrara Nancy is holding 19,816 shares at $194,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +2.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 42.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.93. Total debt to assets is 2.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34.