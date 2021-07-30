Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.05. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that SS&C Technologies Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Results, Announces $1 Billion Common Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.45, which is $5.19 above the current price. SSNC currently public float of 223.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNC was 933.45K shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.46% and a quarterly performance of 5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.89% for SSNC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $74 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to SSNC, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.15. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Frank Joseph J., who purchase 2 shares at the price of $73.47 back on Jun 18. After this action, Frank Joseph J. now owns 1,111 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $179 using the latest closing price.

MICHAEL JONATHAN E, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., purchase 20 shares at $74.33 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MICHAEL JONATHAN E is holding 61,271 shares at $1,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+44.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +13.39. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 118.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 42.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.