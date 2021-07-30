Here’s Our Rant About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) went up by 5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s stock price has collected 11.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that ACCO Brands Posts Significant Second Quarter 2021 Sales and Profit Increases From Growth in All Segments

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE :ACCO) Right Now?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ACCO Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.20, which is $3.51 above the current price. ACCO currently public float of 92.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCO was 499.76K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO stocks went up by 11.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.10% and a quarterly performance of 1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for ACCO Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for ACCO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw 5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Tedford Thomas W, who sale 5,272 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Tedford Thomas W now owns 263,868 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $43,968 using the latest closing price.

Elisman Boris, the Chairman, President & CEO of ACCO Brands Corporation, sale 94,944 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Elisman Boris is holding 1,096,030 shares at $797,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.75 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at +3.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.35. Total debt to assets is 40.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.