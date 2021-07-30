Gentherm Incorporated (THRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.98. The company’s stock price has collected 18.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Gentherm Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ :THRM) Right Now?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THRM is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gentherm Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.00, which is -$3.98 below the current price. THRM currently public float of 32.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRM was 133.95K shares.

THRM’s Market Performance

THRM stocks went up by 18.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Gentherm Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.73% for THRM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for THRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for THRM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to THRM, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

THRM Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRM rose by +18.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.33. In addition, Gentherm Incorporated saw 24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRM starting from Runyon Barbara J, who sale 909 shares at the price of $76.85 back on Mar 19. After this action, Runyon Barbara J now owns 10,564 shares of Gentherm Incorporated, valued at $69,853 using the latest closing price.

Stocker Thomas, the SVP & GM Automotive of Gentherm Incorporated, sale 2,106 shares at $80.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Stocker Thomas is holding 11,198 shares at $169,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.36 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentherm Incorporated stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Gentherm Incorporated (THRM), the company’s capital structure generated 37.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.53. Total debt to assets is 21.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.