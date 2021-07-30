Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Just Got Our Attention

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Garrett Motion Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ :GTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Garrett Motion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. GTX currently public float of 51.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTX was 547.04K shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly performance of 25.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Garrett Motion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for GTX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

GTX Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -2.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw 55.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Attestor Value Master Fund, LP, who sale 529,772 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, Attestor Value Master Fund, LP now owns 2,156,898 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $4,368,742 using the latest closing price.

Attestor Value Master Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 141,378 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Attestor Value Master Fund, LP is holding 2,526,670 shares at $1,185,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+22.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +2.64. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.