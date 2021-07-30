Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s stock price has collected 4.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $4.25 above the current price. DRVN currently public float of 41.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRVN was 302.89K shares.

DRVN’s Market Performance

DRVN stocks went up by 4.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.61% and a quarterly performance of 7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.53% for DRVN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRVN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DRVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRVN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRVN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DRVN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

DRVN Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRVN rose by +4.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. saw 18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRVN starting from Mendoza Gabriel C., who purchase 21,700 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Jan 22. After this action, Mendoza Gabriel C. now owns 272,703 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $645,792 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Gabriel C., the EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 8,300 shares at $29.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Mendoza Gabriel C. is holding 251,003 shares at $247,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+37.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -0.46. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15.

Based on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), the company’s capital structure generated 271.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.12. Total debt to assets is 64.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.