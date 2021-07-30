DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that DigitalOcean to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

DOCN currently public float of 63.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 421.42K shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went down by -2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly performance of 19.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -2.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.17. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Access Industries Holdings LLC, who purchase 2,127,659 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Mar 25. After this action, Access Industries Holdings LLC now owns 25,865,449 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $99,999,973 using the latest closing price.