Why Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) went up by 7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.15. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Baxter in Early Talks to Buy Medical-Device Maker Hill-Rom

Is It Worth Investing in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HRC) Right Now?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRC is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.33, which is -$3.31 below the current price. HRC currently public float of 66.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRC was 366.51K shares.

HRC’s Market Performance

HRC stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.87% and a quarterly performance of 13.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.08% for HRC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRC reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $129. The rating they have provided for HRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HRC, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

HRC Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRC rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.22. In addition, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. saw 35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRC starting from Ladone Mary Kay, who sale 8,349 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Jul 23. After this action, Ladone Mary Kay now owns 5,698 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., valued at $1,001,880 using the latest closing price.

Rasin Deborah, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $113.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Rasin Deborah is holding 19,944 shares at $566,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+46.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.11. Total debt to assets is 41.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.