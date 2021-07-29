We Analyzed the Future Direction of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), Here is What We Found

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s stock price has collected -8.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of $175 million of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.63, which is $5.34 above the current price. IEA currently public float of 20.91M and currently shorts hold a 14.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 549.20K shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went down by -8.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.33% and a quarterly performance of -13.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 230.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IEA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for IEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

IEA Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. saw -29.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from Ares Management Corp, who purchase 56,606 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Ares Management Corp now owns 71,226 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., valued at $56,606,370 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the Director of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., purchase 56,606 shares at $1000.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 71,226 shares at $56,606,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+10.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stands at +0.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.