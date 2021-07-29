Wall Street Pummels Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) After Recent Earnings Report

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.69. The company’s stock price has collected -19.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/21 that Freeline Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ :FRLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.88. FRLN currently public float of 12.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRLN was 145.45K shares.

FRLN’s Market Performance

FRLN stocks went down by -19.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.33% and a quarterly performance of -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.36% for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.33% for FRLN stocks with a simple moving average of -64.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRLN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FRLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRLN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRLN reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FRLN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to FRLN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

FRLN Trading at -42.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.78%, as shares sank -42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN fell by -19.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc saw -73.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

The total capital return value is set at -61.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.