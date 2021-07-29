The Chart for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshow Features Skydiving From Goodyear Blimp

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.56, which is $3.99 above the current price. GT currently public float of 234.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 3.82M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly performance of -12.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.45% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

GT Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.26. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 44.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from McClellan Stephen R, who sale 5,357 shares at the price of $19.44 back on May 21. After this action, McClellan Stephen R now owns 109,721 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $104,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at -10.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.22. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 223.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.07. Total debt to assets is 41.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.