Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Redwood Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.68, which is $1.51 above the current price. RWT currently public float of 112.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.06M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.15% and a quarterly performance of 8.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Redwood Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RWT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 34.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from PROCTOR GEORGANNE, who sale 8,645 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Mar 03. After this action, PROCTOR GEORGANNE now owns 0 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $86,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.92 for the present operating margin

+95.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -144.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 816.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.08. Total debt to assets is 87.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 768.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.