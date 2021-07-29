Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Upwork Recognized as Market Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Marketplaces Technology Advisor Report

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ :UPWK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Upwork Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.33, which is $5.45 above the current price. UPWK currently public float of 113.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPWK was 1.76M shares.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK stocks went up by 5.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of 17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 313.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Upwork Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for UPWK stocks with a simple moving average of 36.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.29. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 68.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Brown Hayden, who sale 1,281 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Jul 19. After this action, Brown Hayden now owns 699,030 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $64,266 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 75,917 shares at $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 697,726 shares at $4,177,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.80 for the present operating margin

+71.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at -6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.45. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 6.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.