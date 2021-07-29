Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that Darling Ingredients’ Sonac Brand Lights the SPARC* to Meat and Savory Products – new Sonac Product and Application Research Center opens in the Netherlands

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $91.50, which is $21.38 above the current price. DAR currently public float of 161.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 2.08M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of -3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.23% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $95 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DAR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

DAR Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.10. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from MANZI JOSEPH, who purchase 1,975 shares at the price of $67.65 back on Jun 16. After this action, MANZI JOSEPH now owns 3,128 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $133,609 using the latest closing price.

Adair Charles L, the Director of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 500 shares at $65.84 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Adair Charles L is holding 33,734 shares at $32,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+15.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.43. Total debt to assets is 29.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.