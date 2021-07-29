Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Absci CORP (ABSI)

Absci CORP (NASDAQ:ABSI) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.81. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Absci Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Absci CORP (NASDAQ :ABSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Absci CORP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ABSI currently public float of 1.13M. Today, the average trading volume of ABSI was 1.11M shares.

ABSI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.49% for ABSI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

ABSI Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABSI rose by +13.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Absci CORP saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABSI starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 1,875,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 8,031,094 shares of Absci CORP, valued at $30,000,000 using the latest closing price.

McClain Sean, the President and Chief Executive of Absci CORP, purchase 600 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that McClain Sean is holding 6,361,800 shares at $9,600 based on the most recent closing price.