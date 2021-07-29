Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Humana Inc. (HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc. (NYSE :HUM) Right Now?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Humana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $491.38, which is $48.33 above the current price. HUM currently public float of 128.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUM was 775.88K shares.

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM stocks went down by -4.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Humana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.93% for HUM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $472. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUM, setting the target price at $479 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

HUM Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $458.77. In addition, Humana Inc. saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Fleming William Kevin, who sale 8,899 shares at the price of $459.29 back on May 04. After this action, Fleming William Kevin now owns 4,862 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $4,087,205 using the latest closing price.

Wheatley Timothy Alan, the Segment President, Retail of Humana Inc., sale 8,508 shares at $450.59 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Wheatley Timothy Alan is holding 5,751 shares at $3,833,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +4.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.97. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 52.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.