Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dynatrace Inc. (DT)?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Dynatrace Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE :DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 235.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Dynatrace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.95, which is -$2.02 below the current price. DT currently public float of 191.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DT was 1.41M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

DT stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of 14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Dynatrace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for DT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

DT Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.80. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Van Siclen John, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $58.59 back on Jul 15. After this action, Van Siclen John now owns 576,480 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $3,222,227 using the latest closing price.

Burns Kevin C, the CFO and Treasurer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 159,051 shares at $60.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Burns Kevin C is holding 102,608 shares at $9,556,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+76.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.02. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc. (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.30. Total debt to assets is 19.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.