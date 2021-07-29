Can iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Remain Competitive?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that iRobot Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ :IRBT) Right Now?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iRobot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.60, which is $28.33 above the current price. IRBT currently public float of 27.53M and currently shorts hold a 21.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRBT was 548.67K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of -20.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for iRobot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for IRBT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $103 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRBT reach a price target of $166, previously predicting the price at $101. The rating they have provided for IRBT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IRBT, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

IRBT Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.19. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw 10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from Kao Ruey Bin, who sale 170 shares at the price of $88.26 back on Jul 08. After this action, Kao Ruey Bin now owns 7,068 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $15,004 using the latest closing price.

Kao Ruey Bin, the Director of iRobot Corporation, sale 534 shares at $100.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Kao Ruey Bin is holding 5,412 shares at $53,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.86 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at +10.32. The total capital return value is set at 14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.83. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 4.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.