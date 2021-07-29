Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Ashland reports preliminary financial results1 for third quarter of fiscal year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ASH) Right Now?

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASH is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.10, which is $18.95 above the current price. ASH currently public float of 60.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASH was 416.63K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

ASH stocks went down by -2.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.40% and a quarterly performance of -11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.06% for ASH stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ASH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $118 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASH reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for ASH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASH, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

ASH Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.88. In addition, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from BONI ERIC N, who sale 2,429 shares at the price of $93.88 back on Jun 03. After this action, BONI ERIC N now owns 10,146 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., valued at $228,035 using the latest closing price.

WILLIS J KEVIN, the Chief Financial Officer of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that WILLIS J KEVIN is holding 938 shares at $325,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stands at -21.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.02. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 65.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.71. Total debt to assets is 29.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.