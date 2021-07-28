TransUnion (TRU) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE :TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for TransUnion declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.15, which is -$1.08 below the current price. TRU currently public float of 190.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRU was 964.77K shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stocks went up by 2.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.40% and a quarterly performance of 12.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for TRU stocks with a simple moving average of 21.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $127 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TRU, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

TRU Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.56. In addition, TransUnion saw 19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $106.83 back on Jun 15. After this action, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE now owns 19,282 shares of TransUnion, valued at $133,538 using the latest closing price.

MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, the EVP – Operations of TransUnion, sale 2,000 shares at $105.30 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MAULDIN RICHARD DANE is holding 20,532 shares at $210,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 138.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 48.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.