ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Just Got Our Attention

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that thredUP Announces Launch of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.88, which is -$1.04 below the current price. TDUP currently public float of 14.89M and currently shorts hold a 30.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 454.17K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly performance of 42.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for ThredUp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TDUP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -3.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.05 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -56.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 240.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 66.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.