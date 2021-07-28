SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went down by -45.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.43. The company’s stock price has collected -42.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that SkyWater Technology to Strategically Invest $56 Million in Capacity Expansion and Gallium Nitride Technology

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :SKYT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for SkyWater Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00. SKYT currently public float of 7.58M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYT was 281.65K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT stocks went down by -42.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.24% and a quarterly performance of -13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for SkyWater Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.45% for SKYT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

SKYT Trading at -41.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.91%, as shares sank -45.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT fell by -42.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.25. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.66 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -14.68. The total capital return value is set at -9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.