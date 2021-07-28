Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) went up by 9.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s stock price has collected 11.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial -3-

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ :RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 157.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Repligen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $248.50, which is $12.48 above the current price. RGEN currently public float of 51.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGEN was 400.35K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stocks went up by 11.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.14% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.68% for RGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $241 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RGEN, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at 18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.97. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from DAWES KAREN A, who sale 4,585 shares at the price of $202.09 back on Jul 20. After this action, DAWES KAREN A now owns 112,877 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $926,605 using the latest closing price.

KURIYEL RALF, the Senior VP, R&D of Repligen Corporation, sale 6,802 shares at $189.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that KURIYEL RALF is holding 21,355 shares at $1,286,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.19 for the present operating margin

+53.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.17. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.26. Total debt to assets is 14.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.