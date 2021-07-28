Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock (PAYO) Just Got Our Attention

Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PAYO) went down by -3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/21 that Payoneer Announces the Appointment of Two Additional Board Members

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :PAYO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.13, which is $4.42 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PAYO was 1.75M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stocks went up by 2.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.97% and a quarterly performance of -5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for PAYO stocks with a simple moving average of -9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11.50 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PAYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAYO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

PAYO Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +2.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. Common Stock saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.72.