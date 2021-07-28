Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.69. The company’s stock price has collected 6.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/21 that With Cases Rising, Travel’s Rebound Faces a Big Test

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.37, which is -$1.5 below the current price. HLT currently public float of 273.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.98M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT stocks went up by 6.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.23% and a quarterly performance of -1.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.30% for HLT stocks with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HLT, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.59. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Rinck Martin, who sale 5,413 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rinck Martin now owns 4,637 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $676,625 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the See Remarks of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $120.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 30,832 shares at $724,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.74 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at -16.49. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.76. Equity return is now at value 58.60, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.