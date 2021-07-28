Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Myovant Sciences Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Corporate Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $17.81 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 32.94M and currently shorts hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 724.76K shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went up by 1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.47% and a quarterly performance of -3.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Myovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.21% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $28 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MYOV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV fell by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from Lang Matthew, who sale 6,954 shares at the price of $21.52 back on Jul 09. After this action, Lang Matthew now owns 186,510 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $149,650 using the latest closing price.

Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo, the Chief Medical Officer of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 2,777 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo is holding 173,307 shares at $60,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-439.64 for the present operating margin

+92.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stands at -430.12. The total capital return value is set at -1,549.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,681.67. Equity return is now at value 106.40, with -57.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.