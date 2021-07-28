Here’s Our Rant About D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (HEPS)

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:HEPS) went up by 5.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected 7.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Hepsiburada Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.46. HEPS currently public float of 282.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 1.93M shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.72% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $16.40. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HEPS, setting the target price at $25.90 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

HEPS Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +7.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, D-Market Electronic Services & Trading American Depositary Shares saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.