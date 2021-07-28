Can KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Remain Competitive?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE :KREF) Right Now?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KREF is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.93, which is $0.23 above the current price. KREF currently public float of 34.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KREF was 527.90K shares.

KREF’s Market Performance

KREF stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.34% and a quarterly performance of 4.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for KREF stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KREF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KREF stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for KREF by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for KREF in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KREF reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KREF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KREF, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

KREF Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KREF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KREF fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. saw 17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KREF starting from KKR REFT Holdings L.P., who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $20.07 back on May 27. After this action, KKR REFT Holdings L.P. now owns 14,250,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., valued at $15,052,500 using the latest closing price.

KKR REFT Holdings L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $20.07 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. is holding 15,000,000 shares at $100,350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KREF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.27 for the present operating margin

+91.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stands at +20.15. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), the company’s capital structure generated 364.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.48. Total debt to assets is 76.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.