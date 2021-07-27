The Chart for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s stock price has collected 6.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Otis CEO Says Urbanization Will Fuel Growth, Calls Services a ‘Jewel’

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.28, which is $12.23 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 5.89M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went up by 6.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly performance of 6.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

RTX Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.31. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Ortberg Robert Kelly, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $85.10 back on Jul 15. After this action, Ortberg Robert Kelly now owns 59,134 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $5,106,229 using the latest closing price.

Dumais Michael R, the EVP,Chf Transformation Officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $88.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Dumais Michael R is holding 50,374 shares at $533,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at -5.49. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.34. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 20.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.