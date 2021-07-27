The Chart for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) went down by -71.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, informs the capitalization of reserves and change in nominal value of its shares.

Is It Worth Investing in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ :IRCP) Right Now?

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRCP is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.10, which is $12.98 above the current price. IRCP currently public float of 134.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRCP was 24.32K shares.

IRCP’s Market Performance

IRCP stocks went up by 6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.48% and a quarterly performance of 24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -70.01% for IRCP stocks with a simple moving average of -68.41% for the last 200 days.

IRCP Trading at -69.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -71.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRCP fell by -70.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. saw 17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.49 for the present operating margin

+64.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. stands at +144.47. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.45. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP), the company’s capital structure generated 55.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 27.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.