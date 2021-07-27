SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Just Got Our Attention

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) went up by 8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.62. The company’s stock price has collected 8.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Moderna, SPX Flow, Cassava Sciences, Silvergate Capital, or Aon PLC?

Is It Worth Investing in SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE :FLOW) Right Now?

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLOW is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SPX FLOW Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $79.00, which is -$10.61 below the current price. FLOW currently public float of 41.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLOW was 161.63K shares.

FLOW’s Market Performance

FLOW stocks went up by 8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.81% and a quarterly performance of 21.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for SPX FLOW Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.25% for FLOW stocks with a simple moving average of 37.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLOW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLOW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FLOW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLOW reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for FLOW stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

FLOW Trading at 23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +28.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLOW rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.05. In addition, SPX FLOW Inc. saw 42.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLOW starting from CAMPBELL PATRICK D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $68.09 back on May 24. After this action, CAMPBELL PATRICK D now owns 13,279 shares of SPX FLOW Inc., valued at $680,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.40 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPX FLOW Inc. stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW), the company’s capital structure generated 43.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.17. Total debt to assets is 21.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.