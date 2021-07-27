MBIA Inc. (MBI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) went up by 11.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that MBIA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MBIA Inc. (NYSE :MBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBI is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MBIA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $1.69 above the current price. MBI currently public float of 47.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBI was 422.05K shares.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI stocks went up by 19.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.21% and a quarterly performance of 31.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for MBIA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.25% for MBI stocks with a simple moving average of 59.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $7 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2018.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MBI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MBI Trading at 28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw 102.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBI starting from GILBERT STEVEN J, who sale 20,500 shares at the price of $10.23 back on Jun 02. After this action, GILBERT STEVEN J now owns 133,604 shares of MBIA Inc., valued at $209,715 using the latest closing price.

Shasta Theodore, the Director of MBIA Inc., sale 5,703 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Shasta Theodore is holding 46,346 shares at $57,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -204.96. The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.57. Equity return is now at value -208.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on MBIA Inc. (MBI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,373.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.96. Total debt to assets is 56.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,373.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.