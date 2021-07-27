Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that AMD Reports Earnings Tuesday. It’s All About the Data Center.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $146.33, which is $24.97 above the current price. TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 8.46M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of -4.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $105 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for TSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

TSM Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.84. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.27 for the present operating margin

+51.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +38.67. The total capital return value is set at 28.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.34. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.