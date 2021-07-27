Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/21/21 that Natural Gas Is Soaring, but the Stocks Aren’t. Why Not?

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.36, which is $4.86 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 277.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 4.22M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went up by 11.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.48% and a quarterly performance of 13.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to EQT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

EQT Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.77. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 64.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.36 for the present operating margin

-23.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -36.38. The total capital return value is set at -5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.63. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.85. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.