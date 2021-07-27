Here’s Our Rant About JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s stock price has collected 23.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Exela Technologies, JAKKS Pacific, Fuel Tech, electroCore, or APi Group?

Is It Worth Investing in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ :JAKK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAKK is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for JAKKS Pacific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is -$2.96 below the current price. JAKK currently public float of 4.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAKK was 337.52K shares.

JAKK’s Market Performance

JAKK stocks went up by 23.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.24% and a quarterly performance of 57.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for JAKKS Pacific Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.78% for JAKK stocks with a simple moving average of 66.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAKK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAKK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for JAKK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JAKK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3.30 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2017.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAKK reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for JAKK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2017.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAKK, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

JAKK Trading at 18.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAKK rose by +41.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, JAKKS Pacific Inc. saw 138.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAKK starting from Benefit Street Partners LLC, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Jul 23. After this action, Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,639 shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc., valued at $3,157,920 using the latest closing price.

Benefit Street Partners LLC, the 10% Owner of JAKKS Pacific Inc., purchase 283,500 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Benefit Street Partners LLC is holding 1,056,639 shares at $2,864,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAKK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.92 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for JAKKS Pacific Inc. stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.42.

Based on JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), the company’s capital structure generated 1,360.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.15. Total debt to assets is 55.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,426.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.