Here’s Our Rant About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -8.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected -38.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that YMM INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 7.21M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

YMM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.38% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.94% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of -42.83% for the last 200 days.

YMM Trading at -42.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -49.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -38.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.