Here’s How Your Trade Whitestone REIT (WSR) Aggressively Right Now

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 12.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/14/21 that Whitestone REIT Celebrates 100% Occupancy of its Parkside Village South Property with the Grand Opening of Keepers Coastal Kitchen

Is It Worth Investing in Whitestone REIT (NYSE :WSR) Right Now?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSR is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Whitestone REIT declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.75, which is $2.13 above the current price. WSR currently public float of 39.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSR was 472.24K shares.

WSR’s Market Performance

WSR stocks went up by 12.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.23% and a quarterly performance of -12.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Whitestone REIT. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.84% for WSR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSR reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for WSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WSR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

WSR Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR rose by +12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw 8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from MASTANDREA JAMES C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $8.42 back on Dec 04. After this action, MASTANDREA JAMES C now owns 1,372,932 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $8,420 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.96 for the present operating margin

+45.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Whitestone REIT (WSR), the company’s capital structure generated 194.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.01. Total debt to assets is 61.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.