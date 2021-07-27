Here’s How Your Trade Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Aggressively Right Now

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) went down by -14.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/21 that Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present Clinical Trial Design for CY6463 Phase 2a Study in Participants with Alzheimer’s Disease with Vascular Pathology at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CYCN currently public float of 23.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCN was 1.48M shares.

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of 13.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.00% for CYCN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

CYCN Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCN starting from MCGUIRE TERRANCE, who purchase 96,153 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jun 03. After this action, MCGUIRE TERRANCE now owns 697,313 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $299,997 using the latest closing price.

Hecht Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 823,170 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Hecht Peter M is holding 2,047,698 shares at $2,699,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3355.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3388.59. The total capital return value is set at -55.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.35. Equity return is now at value -113.80, with -59.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.46. Total debt to assets is 39.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.