Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BioNTech SE (BNTX)?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.33. The company’s stock price has collected 17.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that BioNTech CEO Says Vaccine Is Growing Less Effective

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ :BNTX) Right Now?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for BioNTech SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.39, which is -$91.17 below the current price. BNTX currently public float of 214.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTX was 3.12M shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stocks went up by 17.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.67% and a quarterly performance of 63.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for BioNTech SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.42% for BNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 104.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $248 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $146. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BNTX, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

BNTX Trading at 30.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.89. In addition, BioNTech SE saw 251.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.27 for the present operating margin

+87.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at -23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 88.30, with 53.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.90. Total debt to assets is 10.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.