Why Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) went down by -11.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.88. The company’s stock price has collected -5.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ :AHPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHPI is at -5.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. AHPI currently public float of 2.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHPI was 4.57M shares.

AHPI’s Market Performance

AHPI stocks went down by -5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.73% and a quarterly performance of 15.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.95% for Allied Healthcare Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.50% for AHPI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.66% for the last 200 days.

AHPI Trading at 24.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.69%, as shares surge +35.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHPI fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. saw 12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHPI starting from REFSLAND EARL R, who sale 110,080 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, REFSLAND EARL R now owns 0 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc., valued at $568,013 using the latest closing price.

REFSLAND EARL R, the President and CEO of Allied Healthcare Products Inc., sale 200 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that REFSLAND EARL R is holding 110,081 shares at $928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHPI

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.