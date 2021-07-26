We Analyzed the Future Direction of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), Here is What We Found

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) went up by 13.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s stock price has collected 18.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that SPAR Group Appoints Ron Lutz as Chief Global Commercial Officer and William Linnane as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRP) Right Now?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRP is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SPAR Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGRP currently public float of 8.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRP was 112.78K shares.

SGRP’s Market Performance

SGRP stocks went up by 18.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.70% and a quarterly performance of -1.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for SPAR Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.74% for SGRP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.66% for the last 200 days.

SGRP Trading at 16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.44. In addition, SPAR Group Inc. saw 50.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRP starting from BELZER KORI, who sale 27,963 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Jun 03. After this action, BELZER KORI now owns 2,846 shares of SPAR Group Inc., valued at $40,098 using the latest closing price.

BELZER KORI, the Chief Operations Officer of SPAR Group Inc., sale 144 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that BELZER KORI is holding 30,809 shares at $225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRP

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.