We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/23/21 that American Express beats earnings expectations as card spending accelerates

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.70, which is -$18.07 below the current price. AXP currently public float of 802.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.30M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.31% and a quarterly performance of 19.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of 27.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $183 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

AXP Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.45. In addition, American Express Company saw 43.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Seeger Laureen, who sale 20,625 shares at the price of $165.44 back on Jun 17. After this action, Seeger Laureen now owns 47,408 shares of American Express Company, valued at $3,412,248 using the latest closing price.

Joabar Raymond, the Grp. Pres., GMNS of American Express Company, sale 10,000 shares at $164.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Joabar Raymond is holding 12,234 shares at $1,640,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.