Wall Street Pummels Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) After Recent Earnings Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) went down by -14.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV:IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DNLI) Right Now?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 473.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.80, which is $25.36 above the current price. DNLI currently public float of 100.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNLI was 617.97K shares.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.04% and a quarterly performance of 12.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Denali Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.83% for DNLI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNLI reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for DNLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNLI, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

DNLI Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -32.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.46. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $65.13 back on Jul 21. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 132,831 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $108,510 using the latest closing price.

Schuth Alexander O., the COO and Secretary of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $76.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Schuth Alexander O. is holding 491,582 shares at $762,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.