Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Just Got Our Attention

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 4.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ocugen, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2021 – OCGN

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 4.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.13, which is -$1.56 below the current price. OCGN currently public float of 192.50M and currently shorts hold a 26.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 63.43M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went up by 4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.20% and a quarterly performance of -27.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 2346.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Ocugen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.91% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Neutral” to OCGN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

OCGN Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,016.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw 279.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Kumar Ramesh, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kumar Ramesh now owns 0 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $48,000 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 31,086 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Subramanian Sanjay is holding 45,591 shares at $208,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -154.50, with -119.50 for asset returns.