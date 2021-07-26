Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Lumen expands its fiber network in Europe

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.01, which is -$2.08 below the current price. LUMN currently public float of 999.04M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 8.59M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.41% and a quarterly performance of -3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Lumen Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.36% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LUMN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

LUMN Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw 29.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $14.22 back on Mar 09. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 76,529 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $92,430 using the latest closing price.

Bejar Martha Helena, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Bejar Martha Helena is holding 55,880 shares at $102,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.