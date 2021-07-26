Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) went down by -16.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 21.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Synaptogenix Discloses Positive Results of Further Bryostatin Trial Analyses in Presentation at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Synaptogenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SNPX currently public float of 2.99M and currently shorts hold a 18.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPX was 494.81K shares.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX stocks went up by 21.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.08% and a quarterly performance of 21.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.29% for Synaptogenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for SNPX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

SNPX Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +3.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw 101.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from Silverman Joshua, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Jun 14. After this action, Silverman Joshua now owns 15,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $83,000 using the latest closing price.

Alkon Daniel L., the Chief Scientific Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Alkon Daniel L. is holding 11,484 shares at $82,600 based on the most recent closing price.