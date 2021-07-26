Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $740.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/21/21 that Chip Equipment Maker ASML Reported Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ :ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for ASML Holding N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $751.84, which is $11.86 above the current price. ASML currently public float of 415.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASML was 765.54K shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stocks went up by 8.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.75% and a quarterly performance of 11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for ASML Holding N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for ASML stocks with a simple moving average of 34.04% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $699.10. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 53.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 17.70 for asset returns.