Is Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) a Keeper?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/21 that Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ :ZNGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZNGA is at 0.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Zynga Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.23, which is $2.82 above the current price. ZNGA currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 8.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZNGA was 13.79M shares.

ZNGA’s Market Performance

ZNGA stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of -2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Zynga Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for ZNGA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNGA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZNGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZNGA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNGA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ZNGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZNGA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ZNGA Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNGA rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Zynga Inc. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNGA starting from Griffin James Gerard, who sale 52,637 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Jul 19. After this action, Griffin James Gerard now owns 560,176 shares of Zynga Inc., valued at $545,319 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Jeffrey Miles, the Chief People Officer of Zynga Inc., sale 1,715 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Ryan Jeffrey Miles is holding 20,591 shares at $17,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNGA

Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -6.60 for asset returns.